Anderlecht open to retaining Francis Amuzu despite difficult season

Belgian giants Anderlecht have decided not to force Ghanaian-born Belgian winger Francis Amuzu to leave the club this summer, despite a challenging season for the 24-year-old forward.

Amuzu struggled for playing time during the recent campaign, making just 12 appearances in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League and scoring three goals. Across all competitions, he featured in 24 matches, netting a total of four goals.

With his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, there had been speculation about Amuzu's future at Lotto Park. However, the club's leadership has resolved to retain the winger for now, opting not to push him out despite his limited contributions last season.

Nonetheless, Anderlecht has made it clear that they would consider transferring Amuzu if a suitable offer is presented that benefits all parties involved. This opens the door for potential moves, should other clubs express interest in the winger.

As Anderlecht prepares for the new season, Amuzu will have the opportunity to prove himself and reclaim a more prominent role within the team. The club and its fans will be hoping for a resurgence in form from the talented forward, who has shown flashes of brilliance in the past.

For now, Francis Amuzu remains an Anderlecht player, with the club backing him to overcome his recent struggles and return to his best form.