Anderlecht ready to listen to offers for Dauda Mohammed

Belgian giants Anderlecht are ready to listen to offers for Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed.

The Purple and White have been hit with financial strains hence the need to sell some of their players to keep the books balanced.

As many as seventeen players will be made to leave in the summer including the former Asante Kotoko marksman.

Dauda was on loan at Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem for the second part of the season, where he played 12 games scoring three times for the Vitas.

According to reports in Holland, Vitesse Arnhem are preparing € 3million for the Purchase of the attacker.

Dauda joined Anderlecht from Asante Kotoko in 2017 but struggled to break into the first team of the Purple and White before moving to Vitesse Arnhem on loan.

The striker's form has forced handlers of the national U-23 team to give him a call up ahead of the final round of qualifiers against Algeria for the CAF U-23 cup of Nations.