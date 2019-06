Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah has agreed a four-year contract with French Ligue 1 side Nantes.

According to the French website 20 Minutes, a transfer fee between 500,000 and 800,000 euros will secure his transfer from Anderlecht.

L'Équipe claims it will cost Nantes between 400,000 to 600,000 euros.

Appiah will put pen to paper soon to complete his return to the French top-flight.

He is to become the back up for Brazilian right back Fabio (ex-Manchester United).