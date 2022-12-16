Anderlecht set to sign Aris Saloniki forward to enhance Francis Amuzu's competition 

Anderlecht have cast their eyes on Aris Saloniki forward Luis Palma in the January transfer window as they seek to improve Francis Amuzu.

The Honduras winger has been in fine form this season in the Greek Super League scoring six goals so far.

According to Gustavo Roca , Anderlecht is already convinced of Luis Palma's abilities and specific qualities.

Luis Palma is set to give competition to Ghanaian forward Franciz Amuzu should he join the club.

At Aris Saloniki he averages 4.5 dribbles per match, at Anderlecht only Francis Amuzu does more dribbles, but Palma is a lot more efficient in his one-on-one actions.

The Honduran also often drops back between the lines to ask for the ball, which is why he can also be played as a withdrawn striker or false nine. The possibilities with Palma in the attack line are therefore very large.

Aris Saloniki has placed a five million euros on the winger in the winter transfer window.