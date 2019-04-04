Anderlecht starlet Jeremy Doku coy on representing Ghana at senior level

Belgian born Ghanaian youngster Jememy Doku is unsure of representing Ghana at the senior level despite efforts to have him play for the African country.

The Anderlecht starlet has been impressive for the junior side of the Belgian giants and he recently helped Belgium qualify for the EURO U-17 championship.

The 16-year old scored three goals in three games during the qualifiers.

“It really feels good to represent such a great country. But, for Ghana, I don’t know yet whether I would play for them one day or not,” he told Ghanasportsonline.com.

The youngster, who has been on the radar of English giants Liverpool revealed his joy for scoring goals, insisting it is important for his development.

“I want to score a lot of goals because its important for my position and for my development. It is a great experience. I thank all the coaches who helped me and also my family because they’ve been very supportive.”