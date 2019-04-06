Anderlehct defender Dennis Appiah urges teammates to bounce back from "undeserved" defeat to Club Brugge ahead of Antwerp clash

French born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah has urged his teammates to bounce back from the "undeserved" defeat to Club Brugge in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League play-offs.

The Belgian giants suffered their second defeat in the play-offs after going down 3-2 to Club Brugge on Thursday.

But ahead of their clash against Royal Antwerp, the defender remains positive and believes the Purple and White can pick their first points in the play-offs.

"We are left with a somewhat strange feeling, because I am not sure that we deserve to lose," says Dennis Appiah at RTBF . "We could have returned in the second half. We are making it difficult with zero points, but we have to remember the second half to try to win against Antwerp on Sunday. We are not defeated, rather frustrated."

"We felt we could get something out of this match. Bravo for them that they have won, but we will try to set a new series of twenty years later. I think that efficiency has made the difference. Club was efficient, while we have not finished our chances. "