Published on: 04 July 2024
Andre and Jordan Ayew visit father's hometown in Paga

The Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan visited the hometown of their legendary father Abedi Pele, in the Upper East Region. 

The brothers were in Tamale, the Northern Region, for the All-Star Games last week and took advantage of the proximity to visit Paga.

Their father Abedi Pele, who was born in Kyebi originally comes from the Upper East and spent some time growing up in the North, where he played for Real Tamale United.

Both brothers were born in France and spent most of their lives in the Ghanaian capital.

However, the trip to Paga saw them reunite with family members from their father's side.

Andre and Jordan have since returned to Accra and have been holding personal training as part of keeping fit ahead of the start of pre-season at their various clubs.

Jordan Ayew played a key role as Ghana won back-to-back games during the World Cup qualifiers in June, scoring a hat-trick against the Central African Republic.

