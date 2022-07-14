Andre Ayew advised to consult former Black Stars captains before World Cup

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has advised current Black Stars captain Andre Ayew to consult with former captains ahead of the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Agyemang-Badu believes Ayew will learn a lot from speaking with former Black Stars captains Asamoah Gyan, John Mensah, and Stephen Mensah, who have all captained the Black Stars in previous World Cups.

"Andre Ayew leading the side to the world cup is a huge task for him. Everyone will be watching him because he is the skipper," he told Asempa FM.

"I will speak to him as well as a brother. He needs to speak to the likes of Stephen Appiah, and others players because this is a huge task.

"But for me, I believe he has the qualities and the experience to lead the Black Stars to the World Cup," he added.

Ghana have been placed in Group H and would come up against Uruguay, South Korea, and Portugal.

The Black Stars will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.