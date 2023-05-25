Andre Ayew and Bafetimbi Gomis reunite, sharing fond memories

Ghana star Andre Ayew was all smiles as he recently reunited with his former teammate Bafétimbi Gomis.

The two players, who had a memorable season together at Swansea, met to reconnect and reminisce about their time on the pitch.

Their bond remains strong, and they continue to maintain a healthy relationship.

Gomis, a French striker, played a crucial role in helping Ayew settle quickly when he arrived in England in 2015.

Together, they formed a formidable duo that terrorized defenders in the Premier League. Their partnership was characterized by their attacking prowess and ability to score goals.

Ayew took to social media to share pictures of their meeting and expressed his joy, writing, "Always good to see you lion."

Gomis, in a separate post sharing the same pictures, had a different caption, referring to Ayew as "My dear MOPAO."

The heartfelt reunion between Ayew and Gomis highlights the lasting impact of their time together at Swansea. It showcases the strong camaraderie and friendship that can develop between teammates on and off the field.