Andre Ayew and wife dazzle at Bafetimbi Gomis splendid wedding

Black Stars captain and his stunning wife, Yvonne Ayew, exuded pure glamour as they graced the extravagant wedding ceremony of French football sensation Bafetimbi Gomis on June 24, 2023.

The star-studded guest list consisted mostly of football stars, creating an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation.

Andre Ayew, having been teammates with Gomis during their memorable stint in England and France reunited as old friends on this joyous occasion.

Radiating style and joy, the Ayews dazzled with their impeccable fashion choices, which they proudly showcased on their social media accounts.

One captivating snapshot on Yvonne Ayew's Instagram captured the couple exuding elegance and sheer happiness as they embarked on their journey to the wedding venue.

Bafetimbi Gomis, the groom of the day, celebrated his union in a splendid ceremony that captured attention.

Andre Ayew, who had the privilege of playing alongside Gomis at both Olympic Marseille and Swansea City, expressed his heartfelt congratulations to his dear friend.