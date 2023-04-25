Andre Ayew backs African quartet to excel at 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has backed Africa's representatives at the upcoming FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina to bring the honour to the continent after the tournament.

Ayew was also the captain when Ghana made history by becoming the only African side to win the tournament in October 2019 when it was hosted in Egypt.

The Black Satellites beat Brazil in the final after post-match penalty shootouts to lift the coveted trophy for the very first time.

This year's edition, which will be held in Argentina, will see current Africa U20 champions Senegal, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Tunisia representing the continent.

Ayew believes all four African teams have what it takes to win the ultimate during an interview with FIFA Plus in a special build-up to the U20 World Cup tournament, which is kicking off on May 20, 2023.

"When it comes to football, the African continent is united, which is a blessing. Senegal are in excellent form – they’re African champions and have some real "cracks" in their team.

"As for the Gambia, I greatly admire the work their federation is doing. We witnessed a very strong Gambia side at the last AFCON, and I know that their youth teams are formidable.

"Without much fuss, Tunisia have assembled a tenacious side, while Nigeria never show up at an underage World Cup without aspirations of a podium finish. May the best team win and bring honour to the continent!"