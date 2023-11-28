Andre Ayew becomes fifth quickest player to see red as a substitute in Ligue 1

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew had a debut to forget when he came on as a second-half substitute for Le Havre in the game against FC Nantes.

The 33-year-old lasted only 2 minutes 25 seconds after receiving a red card for a foul on Nantes' defender Erray Comert.

He now joins younger brother Jordan Ayew on a list of the quickest red cards for substitutes in the French Ligue 1.

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy tops the list after seeing red in 42 seconds during a game between AS Monaco and Olympique Lyonnais in 2016.

He is followed by Newcastle United legend Yohan Cabaye, who was sent off after 52 seconds with Samuel Grandsir, who plies his trade for Le Havre, seeing a red in 1 minute 51 seconds to sit third on the list.

Ayew's younger brother, Jordan, shared the third spot with Grandsir.

Andre Ayew will miss Le Havre's big game against Paris Saint Germain next week.