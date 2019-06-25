Andre Ayew becomes Ghana's leading scorer at AFCON with beautiful strike against Benin

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is now Ghana's all time leading scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations after scoring a beautiful goal to level the scoreline in the game against Benin.

Andre Ayew has now increased his tally at the competition to nine goals one ahead of general captain Asamoah Gyan.

The pair were on the same number of goals before the competition but the Swansea City midfielder has placed his name in the record books of Ghana by becoming the first Black Stars player to reach the mark.

Closely following Andre and Gyan is Rev. Osei Kofi, who has seven goals at the Nations Cup and was a member of the team that won the competition in 1965.

Ayew's father Abedi Pele is tied on six goals with greats Wilberforce Mfum and George Alhassan.

Mubarak Wakaso follows with five goals.

Andre Ayew's new feat places him in the same pool with Ivorian legend Abdoulaye Traoré and Angolan great Manucho.

Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o remains the highest top scorer at the Nations Cup with 18 goals.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin