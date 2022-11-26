GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Andre Ayew becomes third Ghanaian to score in multiple World Cups

Published on: 26 November 2022
Andre Ayew became the third Ghanaian to score in multiple World Cup games with his goal against Portugal on Thursday.

The man for the big occasion delivered once more when Ghana needed him, scoring against Portugal at the Stadium 974 in Doha.

The Al Sadd forward made a brilliant run into the box in the second half to tap home Mohammed Kudus' deflected cross for Ghana.

His goal stunned Portugal, cancelling out Ronaldo's controversial penalty, but the Europeans regained control, scoring two quick goals to secure victory despite a late goal by Osman Bukari.

 

Ayew has three World Cup goals, three fewer than Asamoah Gyan, who has six, making him the African with the most goals in the global tournament.

He will hope to get on the score sheet again on Monday when Ghana play South Korea in a must-win game.

