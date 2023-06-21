Andre Ayew breaks silence after Ghana's goalless draw against Madagascar

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has charged his Ghana teammates to be ready for the final AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic in September.

The four-time African champions were held by Madagascar in Antananarivo on Sunday delaying the West African nation's return to the continental championship.

Ayew, who played the entire game as the Black Stars fired blunt, remains confident of AFCON qualification.

"One more to go," he wrote on Instagram after the game.

The Black Stars need a positive result against CAR to confirm their participation at the Nations Cup in neighbouring Ivory Coast next year.

The last time Ghana failed to qualify for the prestigious tournament was in 2004 and Ayew has only missed one AFCON since his debut in 2008.

The Black Stars are yet to win the tournament since 1982, a tournament Ayew's father Abedi Pele made his debut.

The former Swanse star is currently unattached and could join a club of his choice in the summer transfer window.