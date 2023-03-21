Andre Ayew brings joy and positivity to Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has brought a sense of joy and positivity to the team’s camp as he joins them for their first assignment of the year.

The 33-year-old Nottingham Forest man has been captured on camera beaming with smiles and happiness, showing his excitement to be back with the team.

Ayew is considered one of the most beloved players in the country, and his record of the most appearances for the national team is a testament to his commitment and dedication. His presence in the team has undoubtedly boosted the morale of his teammates as they prepare for two games against Angola.

The first match will take place on Thursday, March 23rd, in Kumasi, and the second will be played in Luanda on Monday, March 27th.

As always, Ayew is honoured to represent Ghana and lead the team on the field. His positive attitude and leadership skills will undoubtedly inspire his teammates and help them achieve their goals.

The Black Stars have a lot to prove, and with Ayew's guidance and expertise, they are more than ready to take on Angola and secure two wins to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.