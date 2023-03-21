GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Andre Ayew brings joy and positivity to Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games

Published on: 21 March 2023
Andre Ayew brings joy and positivity to Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has brought a sense of joy and positivity to the team’s camp as he joins them for their first assignment of the year.

The 33-year-old Nottingham Forest man has been captured on camera beaming with smiles and happiness, showing his excitement to be back with the team.

Ayew is considered one of the most beloved players in the country, and his record of the most appearances for the national team is a testament to his commitment and dedication. His presence in the team has undoubtedly boosted the morale of his teammates as they prepare for two games against Angola.

The first match will take place on Thursday, March 23rd, in Kumasi, and the second will be played in Luanda on Monday, March 27th.

As always, Ayew is honoured to represent Ghana and lead the team on the field. His positive attitude and leadership skills will undoubtedly inspire his teammates and help them achieve their goals.

The Black Stars have a lot to prove, and with Ayew's guidance and expertise, they are more than ready to take on Angola and secure two wins to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more