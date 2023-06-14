Andre Ayew brings positive energy to Ghana Camp ahead of AFCON qualifier

As the Black Stars prepare for their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Madagascar, veteran player Andre Ayew has been spreading positive vibes within the camp.

Despite experiencing a season filled with both disappointments and notable achievements - becoming Ghana's most capped player, Ayew has shifted his focus to the Black Stars and is relishing the opportunity to join his compatriots in preparation for the upcoming match.

Throughout training sessions, Ayew has been seen in high spirits, often wearing a smile on his face. He has been embraced by fans and supporters, who mobbed him after the first day of training, highlighting his popularity within the team.

Ayew's enthusiasm and motivation are evident as he gears up for Sunday's crucial match, where a positive result is needed to secure qualification for the next tournament in Ivory Coast.

As the team captain, Ayew has previously led Ghana to qualify for two consecutive tournaments, including the 2022 World Cup. He now sets his sights on securing a third qualification, aiming to guide the team to the 2023 Afcon.

With his positive presence and determination, Ayew's leadership will be instrumental in the Black Stars' pursuit of success.