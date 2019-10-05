André Ayew broods over Swansea City loss against Stoke City

Ghana forward André Ayew is excited to have hit target again for Swansea City but clearly not happy to have ended the game on losing side following a a 2-1 defeat against Stoke City.

Ayew opened the scoring for the Swans just 60 seconds into the match.

Stoke however equalized in the 22nd minute after Sam Clucas fired home after goalkeeper Freedi Woodman could only parry Joe Allen's initial effort.

At the death, the visitors scored the winning goal when Hogan turned the ball home from inside the six-yard box.

The defeat ensured the Welsh-based outfit slipped to third on the table but one point behind leaders Nottingham Forrest who have 22 points from 11 matches.

In the wake of the match, Ayew took to Twitter to rue the result, but expressed his delight over his scoring form.

The Ghana captain sealed three points for the club in their midweek 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic.

