André Ayew calls on Black Meteors to conquer U-23 AFCON after Algeria victory

Published on: 11 September 2019
Andre Ayew of Ghana points to emblem as he leads team in celebration during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Guinea Bissau and Ghana at the Suez Stadium, Suez, Egypt on 02 July 2019 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Black Stars captain André Ayew has urged the Ghana U-23 team to fly the country’s high in the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Black Meteors booked a place in the forthcoming U-23 Afcon after inflicting a 1-0 defeat on the Algeria on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Tanko’s men needed a late brilliant solo strike from captain Yaw Yeboah to pip the young Foxes at their own backyard.

Ghana won the two-legged encounter 2-1 on aggregate after playing a pulsating 1-1 stalemate in Accra last week Friday.

In the wake of the match, Ayew took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the team and called on them to make the country proud at the tournament.

The tournament will serve as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

