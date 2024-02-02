Andre Ayew cannot be forced to retire, says family spokesperson Fiifi Tackie

The Ayew family spokesperson, Fiifi Tackie, has emphasised that Andre Dede Ayew will not be pressured into retiring from the national team.

According to Tackie, the decision to retire is ultimately up to Ayew himself, and no one else can make that choice for him.

Tackie made these comments in response to criticism aimed at Ayew following Ghana's underwhelming performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

"Andre is an adult to take his decision. You can advise, you can suggest but you can't decide for him. It's only he who can decide, nobody can decide for him...," he told Max TV.

He believes that people are taking advantage of the Ayew brand to gain attention and increase their social media followings by deliberately targeting the Ayew brothers, Dede and Jordan.

"The name gives people lights and eyeballs and traffic, so when people talk about them they make money from them. An example is YouTube, when you talk about Jodan and Dede Ayew, you will get more reactions than the other (Black Stars) players," he said.

"It gives them mailliage on their social media platforms and that's why they do that. Kwabena Yebaoh and Karl Tuffour are all doing their job. They have not retired because they think they have much to offer. It is their call to retire, nobody can push anybody to retire."

Ayew, who recently turned 34, holds the record for most caps for Ghana and is tied with Rigobert Song for most appearances in AFCON history, with 36 games under his belt.