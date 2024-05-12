Andre Ayew celebrates 200 appearances in French Ligue 1

Ghana captain Andre Ayew celebrated a special milestone in his career by gracing the French Ligue 1 with his 200th appearance during a match against Nice on Friday evening.

Even though his team, Le Havre, couldn't pull off a victory, falling 1-0 instead, Ayew nonetheless cherished the importance of the occasion.

Playing for the whole 90 minutes, Ayew reached the notable figure of 200 matches in the premier French league, spread across three diverse clubs.

Initially kickstarting his professional journey with Olympique Marseille, he amassed 160 matches and scored 44 goals.

Ayew had a brief stint with Lorient, making 22 appearances and adding three goals to his credit.

After spending years abroad, Ayew finally returned to France last November, donning the jersey of promoted side Le Havre.

To date, he has already featured in 18 matches, managing to find the back of the net 5 times.

Altogether, Ayew's tally stands at an enviable 52 goals and 19 assists in those 200 games -- a haul that confidently surpasses his legendary father Abedi Pele's achievements by two matches.

Moreover, AndrÃ© Ayew can revel in the fact that his personal accomplishments trump those of his revered father.

Not only does he have 10 more goals than Abedi Pele, but he has also chalked up 5 extra assists in the process.

An inspiring feat indeed, demonstrating how AndrÃ© Ayew carries on the family legacy while simultaneously creating his distinctive identity.