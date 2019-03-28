Andre Ayew claims 24-countries at AFCON 2019 makes it difficult for Ghana to end 37-year title drought

Deputy captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew believes winning this year’s Africa Cup of Nations will be an uphill task following the introduction of a 24-team format.

Last year, the continent’s football governing body, CAF held a two-day football symposium in Morocco’s - where they adopted a resolution to expand the AFCON from 16 to 24 teams, starting with this year’s tournament which will be held in Egypt.

After winning Group F to book a place in the biennial competition, the stakes are even higher than ever with the West African country determined to win Gold for the first time in over 3 decades.

“With my experience, I have been to 5 African Cups and I know how difficult it is so we need to take each game one at a time and not rush into conclusions. Now there are 24 teams which makes it even more difficult”.

“We have now a round 8 before you even go to the straight to the quarterfinals so we just have to prepare ourselves and I believe we have the squad to the end of the tournament. That I have no doubt and with the support and prayers from all Ghanaians I believe that everything can be very possible”, the u-20 world cup winner said.

The four-time champions are seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

Kwesi Appiah's side have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

The competition will start on June 21 and end on July 19.