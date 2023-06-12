Andre Ayew confirms participation in 2023 All Star Festival, promises to lead stars to Brong Ahafo

The 2023 All Star Festival has received a significant boost with the confirmation of Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, who has pledged to lead his fellow star players to the Brong Ahafo region for the official off-season football tournament gathering.

During a conversation with Dr Ernest Koranteng, Chief Executive of The BAC Group, Andre expressed his eagerness to make the much-anticipated trip to the renowned spiritual home of Ghanaian football.

He emphasised the region's significant contributions to the development of football in the country and assured Dr Koranteng of their presence.

"There's nothing more exciting for me than returning to a region that has played a substantial role in the football development of my country. And I can assure you, Doctor, that we will be coming," Andre affirmed.

Addressing concerns about potential conflicts with the upcoming 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Andre stated that they had already taken those into consideration and would indeed be present at Dormaa-Ahenkro to celebrate the region's contributions.

"I'm also thrilled about the reunion with Coach Avram Grant. Everything is perfect," Andre added.

The Black Stars are scheduled to travel to Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, 2023, for their match against Madagascar. Following that, Andre Ayew and his teammates will face the B & A Stars, led by Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin, at Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa-Ahenkro on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The confirmation of Andre Ayew's participation in the All Star Festival brings a sense of excitement and anticipation, as Ghanaian football fans eagerly await the gathering of their favourite stars in the Brong Ahafo region. The event promises to be a memorable occasion that showcases the talent and camaraderie among Ghana's football elite.