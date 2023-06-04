Andre Ayew congratulates brother Rahim on new club move

Andre Ayew has extended his heartfelt congratulations to his brother Rahim Ayew on his latest career move in a heartwarming gesture of support.

Rahim recently decided to join Gibraltar side Lincoln Red Imps FC.

The Ghana captain took to social media to express his pride and joy for his brother. In a touching message, he commended Rahim on his new venture and wished him the very best in his upcoming journey with Lincoln Red Imps.

The Ayew brothers share a deep bond both on and off the field, with their family heritage deeply rooted in football.

Coming from a lineage of football greatness as the sons of former Ghanaian national team captain Abedi Pele, Andre, Rahim as well as Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew have carved their paths in the sport, showcasing their talent and dedication.

As Rahim begins this exciting chapter in his career, Andre's words of encouragement and support serve as a testament to the strong bond between the Ayew siblings.