Andre Ayew congratulates former manager Xavi on La Liga title win with Barcelona

Andre Ayew has extended his congratulations to his former manager Xavi Hernandez after the Spanish coach guided Barcelona to the La Liga title.

Xavi's Barcelona were crowned champions on Sunday after defeating city rivals Espanyol. The team won the league with four games to spare, highlighting their dominance in the top-flight competition this season.

Xavi, who was appointed as the Barcelona manager in January 2021, delivered the club's 27th title and their first since 2019 in his first full season in charge.

“Congratulations boss Xavi. Once a champion, always a champion,” Ayew wrote.

Ayew, who previously worked with Xavi at Qatari club Al Sadd, took to Instagram to congratulate his former boss on his outstanding achievement. The Ghanaian footballer has a great deal of respect for the Spain legend and their working relationship was successful, winning the Qatari league together.

The two have a history together, with Xavi convincing Ayew to join him at Al Sadd. They worked well together, with the team clinching the Qatari league title. Ayew’s Instagram post shows that the pair still maintain a good relationship, despite not working together anymore.

The Ghanaian captain's congratulatory message to Xavi comes as no surprise, given the latter's impressive managerial record this season. Barcelona have played some breathtaking football under Xavi's leadership and the team's success this season has been celebrated by many football enthusiasts around the world.