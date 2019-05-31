GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Andre Ayew congratulates "Togbe" Asamoah Gyan

Published on: 31 May 2019
Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has congratulated newly enstooled chief of the Gbi traditional area Asamoah Gyan. 

General captain Asamoah Gyan was installed as Ngoryifia-Doemenyotor of the St. Francis College of Education and in the Hohoe municipality of the Volta Region.

The title translates as the ‘Kind-hearted, Progressive Chief’.

This instalment is in recognition of Asamoah Gyan’s contributions towards finding a sustainable solution to an age-old water crisis that saddled the College of Education.

“I spoke to Gyan and we are all happy for him. We now have a chief with us in the squad,” Andre told the President Nana Akufo-Addo at the send of dinner on Thursday night.

The Black Stars team will leave Ghana on Saturday for pre-AFCON camping in the UAE.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 29-man squad which will be pruned to 23 for the cup of nations in Egypt.

Ghana have been drawn alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

 

