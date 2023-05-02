Andre Ayew continues to be Ghana's go-to man, scoring first goals in six consecutive tournaments

Nottingham Forest man Andre Ayew has no doubt solidified his status as a legend of Ghanaian football, after scoring Ghana’s first goal in the last six major tournaments.

The 33-year-old forward's impressive record highlights his importance to the Black Stars, and his willingness to step up and take responsibility when it counts.

Ayew’s goalscoring exploits began at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he scored Ghana’s first goal against the USA. He followed that up by scoring Ghana’s first goal against Senegal in the 2015 AFCON, and repeated the feat in the 2017 AFCON against Uganda.

At the 2019 AFCON, Ayew again scored Ghana’s first goal, this time against Benin. He then continued his impressive run at the 2021 AFCON, scoring Ghana’s first goal against Gabon in the second match after they had lost their opening game against Morocco.

Late last year, Ayew found the back of the net in Ghana's opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against Portugal.

Ayew's impressive record is a testament to his consistency and his ability to perform on the big stage. He has been a mainstay in the Black Stars setup for over a decade and has been a reliable source of goals throughout his international career.

Ghanaian fans have praised Ayew for his contributions to the national team, with many calling him one of the best players to ever wear the Black Stars jersey. Ayew’s leadership on the pitch and his ability to score crucial goals has endeared him to fans, and he continues to be a vital member of the team.

Ayew’s goal-scoring prowess will undoubtedly be critical for Ghana as they seek to win their first major international trophy since 1982 next year in Ivory Coast.