Andre Ayew delighted to score against PSG, highlights Marseille connection

Andre Ayew expresses satisfaction in scoring against PSG, citing his past association with Marseille, the Parisians’ main rivals, where he spent eight years at the start of his professional career.

The Ghana captain netted for Le Havre as they held PSG to a 3-3 draw at the Parc de Prince, postponing PSG’s Ligue 1 title celebrations. His fifth strike against PSG makes the French champions his favourite Ligue 1 opponent.

Reflecting on the match, Ayew highlighted the significant rivalry between PSG and Marseille. "It is a good feeling, you know, to score against Paris especially because I am a Marseille boy. The rivalry between the two clubs is very big," he shared with journalist Nana Ama Agyemang.

"Everything is going really well. Personally, I am physically fit. I am getting back to my best shape bit by bit. I was injured for a while so I didn’t sign for a club early."

The goal was Ayew’s fifth of the season for Le Havre, a side embroiled in a relegation fight.