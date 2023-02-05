Andre Ayew delights Algerian fan with promise of jersey

Ghana captain Andre Ayew this week returned to the Premier League after signing a short-term deal with Nottingham Forest. The reunion has brought joy to not just his supporters in England but also fans in Africa, where he has a big following.

One such fan, Tarek who is Algerian, recently caught Ayew's attention with a heartwarming video tribute. In the video, Tarek expresses his love for Ayew, not only as a player but also as a member of the legendary footballing family of Abedi Pele. Tarek asks for a signed jersey from Ayew, which he treasures as a fan.

The video was sent to Ayew via former Ghana Football Association communications director Ibrahim Sannie Daara. Ayew was moved by Tarek's gesture and promised to grant his request, sending a signed jersey to the dedicated fan.

I met this huge Andre Ayew fan in #Algeria just before the start of the CHAN. When I sent the video to Andre he instantly replied with promise of sending him his jersey. CLASS👏 With Andre just moving back to England, which jersey should Tarek get - @NFFC or @AlsaddSC? pic.twitter.com/n6DrDFVfkZ — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) February 3, 2023

Tarek's video tribute is just one example of the strong emotional connection that Ayew has with his fans, both old and new. The return to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest is sure to bring Ayew even closer to his supporters, as they get the chance to see him play in England once again.

Ayew's promise to send Tarek a signed jersey is a testament to his kind-hearted nature and shows his appreciation for the love and support of his fans. It is moments like these that make football truly special, as players like Ayew bring joy and inspiration to fans around the world.