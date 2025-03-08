Andre Ayew deserves another chance with the Black Stars - New Edubiase Chief

New Edubiase president Yakubu Abdul Salam has made a strong case for Andre Ayew's return to the Ghana national team, citing his unwavering commitment and invaluable experience.

Salam emphasized, "Andre Ayew deserves another chance with the Black Stars. We all know his commitment to the national team, and even if he doesn’t score, he knows how to assist his teammates."

Ayew, 34, has been in impressive form for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, scoring four goals and providing one assist, playing a crucial role in their relegation battle.

Despite his solid performances, Ayew has not been called up to the national team for nearly a year.

With Ghana gearing up for critical 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, the debate surrounding Ayew's potential recall continues.

As Ghana's most-capped player, Ayew's leadership and experience could prove vital in securing World Cup qualification.

Will head coach Otto Addo give him another chance to shine for the Black Stars?