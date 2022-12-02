Andre Ayew determined to lead Ghana to World Cup knockout stage for first time in 12 years

Al Sadd midfielder Andre Ayew is focused on leading Ghana to the World Cup knockout round for the first time in 12 years.

The Black Stars captain has performed admirably in Qatar, scoring the opening goal for his team and displaying maturity in the 3-2 victory over South Korea that gave the team their first three points.

The four-time African champions are now in a good position to advance to the World Cup knockout round, but Uruguay stand in their way.

The last time Ghana played a knockout match in the World Cup was in 2010, in a quarterfinal match against Uruguay, and the South Americans are determined to win again, but this time without controversy.

With the score tied at 1-1, Suarez purposefully blocked a goal-bound header by Dominic Adiyiah with his hand on the goal line in the final minute of extra time.

Ghana were awarded a penalty, which Asamoah Gyan failed to convert, and the Black Stars were eliminated in the penalty shootout.

"Everyone felt bad, but all I think about is qualifying for the second round," said André Ayew, the only survivor from Ghana's 2010 squad.

Ghana will advance to the round of 16 if they defeat Uruguay on Friday, while a draw may also benefit the Black Stars.

"Revenge or not, we will go out with the same determination and desire to win because we want to qualify," he added, and continued: "I don't look back, I don't want to focus on the past."