Andre Ayew discusses his father, Abedi's role in the Al Sadd move

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has revealed that his father, the legendary Abedi Pele, was heavily involved in his decision to continue his career in Qatar.

Ayew left Swansea City last year and signed a lucrative contract with Qatari giants Al Sadd, where he has been influential since his debut.

During an interview with legendary Ghanaian broadcast journalist Kwabena Yeboah, the 32-year-old revealed details about what influenced his decision to choose Al Zaeem over other suitors.

“There is a history already between Al Sadd and my dad. That’s his first club outside Ghana. That’s where he got his big injury and Al Sadd took care of him, conducted surgery for him, and did everything that was supposed to be done,” he said on the Sports Highlights show on GTV Sports+.

“So there is this love and connection that’s there even though it’s a club that I didn’t know personally because I wasn’t born when he was playing over there,” he added.

Pele spent the 1982/83 season playing at the 12,946 capacity Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, scoring 7 goals.

In his debut season, Ayew won two trophies including the league title, scoring 18 goals. Ayew hopes to win more trophies with the club next season.

He is only three international games away from becoming Ghana's all-time leading appearance maker.