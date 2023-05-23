Andre Ayew draws European interest as Nottingham Forest departure looms

Andre Ayew is attracting attention from European clubs as he prepares to depart Nottingham Forest at the end of the season.

The Ghana captain returned to Europe in January, joining Nottingham Forest on a six-month contract and played a role in helping the club avoid relegation.

However, it appears that Ayew has fallen out of favour with Forest's coach, Steve Cooper, leading to his expected departure. As a free agent, the 33-year-old forward has already received inquiries from several clubs in Europe and oil-rich countries.

Despite his age, Ayew is determined to continue playing at the highest level possible in Europe. Sources close to the player have revealed his desire to explore new opportunities and contribute his skills and experience to a new team.

Ayew's track record and his performances have undoubtedly caught the attention of potential suitors. With his wealth of experience and proven ability on the pitch, Ayew remains an attractive prospect for clubs seeking an experienced attacking option.

As the current season concludes, Ayew will take his time to assess his options before making a decision on his next move.