Andre Ayew elated to help Fenerbahçe back to winning ways in Turkey

Deputy Ghana captain Andre Ayew has expressed delight in helping Fenerbahçe to return to winning ways after a torrid start to the season in Turkey.

Ayew, who joined the Turkish giants in the summer from Swansea City lasted the entire duration as Fenerbahçe defeated Konyaspor on the road.

Elif Elmas scored the only goal of the game in the 67th minute to ensure victory was secured.

The 28 year old a man of the match performance for Phippe Cocu's men on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.

Ayew, who was at the heart of all the offensive play of Fenerbahçe was excited with the win.

He posted, "Important win today thanks to Allah... our fans came in numbers and were superb @ Fenerbahce .. more hard work to come."

The win is the second of the season for Fenerbache as they claw up on the Super Lig table.

