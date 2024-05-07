Andre Ayew emerges as Ghana's top scorer in French Ligue 1

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has proven his prowess in the French Ligue 1 this season, emerging as Ghana’s top scorer with five goals.

The 35-year-old achieved this impressive feat in just 17 games since joining Le Havre in November 2023.

Among the Ghanaian players competing in the French league this season, Ayew stands out as the leading goal-scorer, with Ernest Nuamah of Lyon being the only other Ghanaian to find the back of the net, tallying three goals.

Ayew's most recent goal came during Le Havre's 3-1 victory over Strasbourg in a thrilling Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday afternoon.

This goal adds to his impressive scoring record, which includes memorable strikes against Lorient and Clermont Foot earlier in the season, including a stunning overhead kick.

After a brief goal drought, Ayew reignited his scoring form with crucial goals against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a thrilling 3-3 draw and another goal against Strasbourg.

Impressively, Ayew's goal-scoring prowess extends beyond the French league, with a total of six goals scored in all competitions.

As Ayew's contract with Le Havre is set to expire at the end of the season, his outstanding performances on the pitch make him a strong candidate for a contract extension.

With his remarkable form and contributions to the team, Ayew is poised to continue making significant strides in his football career.