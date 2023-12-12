GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Andre Ayew encourages Le Havre teammates to stay positive despite recent defeats

Published on: 12 December 2023
Andre Ayew encourages Le Havre teammates to stay positive despite recent defeats
Andre Ayew

André Ayew has urged his Le Havre teammates to keep their heads up following their 2-1 defeat to Strasbourg over the weekend.

The Ghana captain made a second-half appearance in the away loss, which marked Le Havre's third consecutive defeat in the French Ligue 1.

In a post on Instagram, Ayew said, "We don't lower our heads, we continue our path together."

He also expressed gratitude towards the supporters for their backing, adding that he was happy to be back in action after serving a one match suspension.

Andre Ayew in action in the Ligue 1 clash between Le Havre and Strasbourg on Sunday, December 11, 2023. 
Ayew, who joined Le Havre in November as a free agent, has made two appearances for the club.

His first game ended in a red card, but he's now working hard to regain his form and make a positive impact for his new team.

Andre Ayew in action in the Ligue 1 clash between Le Havre and Strasbourg on Sunday, December 11, 2023. 
The 33-year-old attacking midfielder is already looking forward to the next game against Nice.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more