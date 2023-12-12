Andre Ayew encourages Le Havre teammates to stay positive despite recent defeats

André Ayew has urged his Le Havre teammates to keep their heads up following their 2-1 defeat to Strasbourg over the weekend.

The Ghana captain made a second-half appearance in the away loss, which marked Le Havre's third consecutive defeat in the French Ligue 1.

In a post on Instagram, Ayew said, "We don't lower our heads, we continue our path together."

He also expressed gratitude towards the supporters for their backing, adding that he was happy to be back in action after serving a one match suspension.

Ayew, who joined Le Havre in November as a free agent, has made two appearances for the club.

His first game ended in a red card, but he's now working hard to regain his form and make a positive impact for his new team.

The 33-year-old attacking midfielder is already looking forward to the next game against Nice.