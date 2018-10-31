Andre Ayew eulogizes sacked Fenerbahçe manager Philip Cocu

Ghana midfielder Andre Ayew has paid tributes to sacked Fenerbache manager Philip Cocu.

The on-loan Swansea player praised the Dutch man describing him as a great person to work with.

Ayew posted on Twitter," It was an honor to work with you boss great person , great coach.. Good luck boss."

Phillip Cocu on Sunday was sacked as coach of Fenerbahce just four months after taking over the Turkish side.

Cocu, who was appointed after leading PSV Eindhoven to three Dutch league titles, was axed after the latest defeat left the club struggling in 15th in the table.

The 47-year-old leaves with the team having mustered only nine points from 10 games.

