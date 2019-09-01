Andre Ayew excited after meeting his former Marseille boss Marcelo Bielsa

Ghana star Andre Ayew looked excited after reuniting with his former Marseille manager Marcelo Bielsa for the first time in four years on Saturday.

The pair met during Swanseas's 1-0 win over Leeds United and they shared a nice moment on the touchline.

Ayew has very fond memories from his time working with the current Leeds United coach.

It was during the full season he worked under Bielsa that Ayew enjoyed one of his best campaigns for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 10 goals in 27 league games. That proved to be his final season before he joined the Swans for the first time.

They may have only worked together for one season and may have been rivals on Saturday, but the photo hints at the admiration that the two men have for each other with Bielsa once again showing the loyalty that he has to those who have played under him during his managerial career.

Ayew's Swansea prevailed 1-0 on the day.