Andre Ayew falls short at Ligue 1 awards, losing Goal of the Season

Ghana captain Andre Ayew narrowly missed receiving the prestigious French Ligue 1 Goal of the Season award at the annual awards ceremony.

Nominated for his stunning overhead kick against Lorient in February, Ayew was considered a serious contender alongside fellow stars like Camara, Doumbia, Gouiri, Savanier, and Teuma.

Attending the event last night, he ultimately lost out to Stade Brest's Kamori Doumbia.

Scoring six goals overall since joining Le Havre in November 2023 as a free agent, Ayew netted five times in Ligue 1 play, becoming the most prolific Ghanaian in the competition and tying for the most goals among his Le Havre teammates.

Regardless of missing out on the accolade, Ayew continues to prove instrumental for Le Havre, solidifying his reputation as a valuable asset.