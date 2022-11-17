Andre Ayew: Ghana captain impresses in record-breaking match against Switzerland

Ghana captain Andre Ayew gave an impressive account against Switzerland on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

It was a record-breaking match for the Al Sadd star, and he did not disappoint. He gave his all, forcing head coach Otto Addo to leave him on the field for 90 minutes.

The 32-year-old, on the other hand, showed no signs of fatigue, covering a lot of ground as he supported the defence whenever Switzerland attacked.

Ayew completed 89% of his passes (25/28), attempted two long balls that were both perfect, and won three ground duels as well as two aerial duels.

He also made two clearances and one crucial tackle, preventing Xherdan Shaqiri from firing from the edge of the box.

The match was Ayew's 110th appearance for the Black Stars making him the outright most-capped player for the four-time African champions.

He has surpassed the legendary Asamoah Gyan who made 109 appearances for Ghana between 2003 and 2019.

Ayew debuted for Black Stars in 2007, then went on to captain the U20 team to win African Youth Championship and the World Cup in 2009.

While playing so many games for Ghana, the Al Sadd attacker has also been a force in front of goal for the Black Stars.

He has scored 23 goals making him the seventh all-time top scorer for the Black Stars and the highest by any active Black Stars player.