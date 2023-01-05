Andre Ayew: Ghana captain’s impressive disciplinary record revealed

Andre Ayew may achieve 200 career goals this year, but one aspect of his career that deserves recognition is his impressive disciplinary record.

After over 600 professional appearances, Ghana's captain has only received two red cards in his career, both club and country.

Sure, we're not pretending that the 33-year-old is a saint on the field, but only two dismissals in 15 years is an impressive record.

He received his first red card in 2013 at Marseille and did not receive another until early last year, when he was controversially sent off in Ghana's shock loss to Comoros at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Andre Ayew, who began his career as a midfielder but now prefers to play in attack, has received 91 yellow cards. He received two yellow cards in a match once, which resulted in his first dismissal.

Comparing Andre Ayew’s record to other African stars

According to Transfermarkt data, Andre Ayew has a better record than Sadio Mane. The Senegalese, who has won African Footballer of the Year for 2022, has been sent off four times in his career. Nonetheless, he has received 69 yellow cards.

Andre Ayew has received more red cards than Mohamed Salah. Egypt's forward has only received one red card as a result of two yellow cards in a single game.

Meanwhile, Cameroon attacker Vincent Abubakar received the same red card as Andre Ayew. The former was sent off for taking off his shirt after scoring the winner against Brazil in the 2022 World Cup.

As a result, Andre Ayew can rest assured that he is one of the game's decent players.