Andre Ayew has done a lot for our national team - Mohammed Polo

Former Black Stars player Mohammed Polo has commended captain Andre Ayew for his significant contributions to Ghana's national team, despite being omitted from the latest squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ayew, who has been in fine form for Le Havre, did not make the cut in Otto Addo’s squad for the upcoming qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic. This decision has prompted Polo to suggest that Ayew consider retiring from international duty.

“It’s up to Dede to decide to retire or not, but I will personally advise him to retire because he has done enough for the nation,” Polo said in an interview with Connect 97.1FM.

Polo praised Ayew for his longstanding service to the Black Stars, highlighting his contributions over a span of more than 15 years. “In life, if your time is up, it doesn’t matter what you do. Dede has done a lot for our national teams. What he has done is for posterity to talk about,” Polo added.

With Ayew absent, Thomas Partey will captain the Black Stars for the crucial matches against Mali and the Central African Republic. Ghana currently sits in fourth place in Group I with three points from two games, while Comoros leads the group with six points.

Andre Ayew has been a pivotal figure for the Black Stars, earning 120 caps and scoring 24 goals. His legacy also includes leading the U20 Black Satellites to victory in the U20 World Cup in 2009 and the U20 African Nations Championship.

The Black Stars are set to face Mali on June 6 at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako, followed by a home match against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium. These games are crucial for Ghana's quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.