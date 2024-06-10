"Andre Ayew has to be in the Black Stars team"- Derek Boateng explains importance of Ghana captain

Former Ghana midfielder, Derek Boateng insists Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, should be part of the team after his withdrawal from the squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ayew, who had a decent campaign in the just-ended French Ligue 1 season with Le Havre, was not included in Otto Addo's team for the games against Mali and the Central Africa Republic.

The Black Stars defeated Mali 2-1 in Bamako and are preparing for the match against the Central Africa Republic on Monday evening.

Despite the performance of the team, Boateng believes Ayew adds a lot to the Black Stars and his leadership and experience would be valuable to Ghana during the qualifiers.

"For me, if you talk about players in good shape at their club level right now, he is one of them," Boateng stated.

"A player like Dede Ayew has to be in the team even if you're not starting him. He has to be there.

"His influence in the national team is significant. Some of the players are very close to him and they listen to him a lot. I respect the coach's decision, but for me, he has to be in the squad."