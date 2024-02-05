Andre Ayew helps Le Havre secure draw at Monaco

Andre Ayew came off the bench to help Le Havre secure a 1-1 draw against Monaco in a thrilling French Ligue 1 encounter that extended their unbeaten run to five games.

The Ghana captain, who was introduced in the 61st minute, put in an impressive performance, earning a 6.9 rating from Sofascore.

The veteran attacker contributed defensively, making two clearances and blocking one shot, while also showing his attacking prowess by attempting one shot and winning two ground duels and five aerial duels. His passing accuracy was also notable, completing 80% of his passes.

Ayew's performance is a testament to his settling in at Le Havre, following his two impressive goals in the man-of-the-match display last week against Lorient.

Despite not finding the back of the net this weekend, his contribution to the team's result was significant.

The 34-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down, and his positive attitude remains unchanged.

Ayew is currently on loan at Le Havre until the end of the season, but his impressive displays may earn him a permanent deal or attract interest from other clubs.

Ayew's commitment to club and country is admirable, especially after apologising for Ghana's disappointing AFCON 2023 performance and promising a comeback.

His experience and leadership qualities make him an asset to any team he plays for, and his passion for the beautiful game is undeniable.