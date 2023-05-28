Andre Ayew honored by Premier League for 100 appearances

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has received a special honour from the Premier League in recognition of his impressive milestone of 100 appearances in the league.

The 33-year-old, who currently plays for Nottingham Forest, was presented with a commemorative plaque to mark this achievement.

Having played for both West Ham and Swansea City over a span of three seasons, Ayew joined Nottingham Forest earlier this season after his stint with Qatari side Al Sadd. In the ongoing 2022-2023 season, Ayew has made 12 appearances for Forest, following 46 appearances with Swansea and 43 appearances with West Ham.

Throughout his Premier League career, Ayew has scored a total of 21 goals, establishing himself as a formidable striker. However, this season he missed a significant opportunity to add to his goal tally when he failed to convert a penalty kick attempt against Tottenham.

In a surprising move, Ayew joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Al Sadd following the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His addition to the Forest squad has provided a boost to their attacking prowess, and his experience and skill have made him an invaluable asset to the team.

Ayew's achievement of 100 Premier League appearances is a testament to his talent, dedication, and longevity in the competitive English football scene. The plaque presented to him by the Premier League serves as a fitting tribute to his outstanding contributions to the sport. As Ayew continues to showcase his abilities on the pitch, fans eagerly await his future performances and the goals he will undoubtedly contribute to Nottingham Forest's campaign.