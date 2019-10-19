André Ayew hopes to join Jordan in EPL soon

Ghana Captain André Ayew has expressed his hopes of joining younger brother Jordan in the English top-flight league.

Swansea's Andre Ayew has seen his younger brother Jordan enjoy a fine start to the current Premier League season with Crystal Palace, and will be looking to advance his club to the same level with a win against Barnsley this weekend.

The eldest Ayew was the trailblazer for his family in the English top flight when he first went to the Swans in 2015, and if the Welsh side can continue their strong form, then a return to the elite division will be within their grasp.