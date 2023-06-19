Andre Ayew impresses with stellar stats in Ghana's draw against Madagascar

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew showcased his skill and leadership on the field as he emerged as one of Ghana's standout performers in their goalless draw against Madagascar during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday in Antananarivo.

Despite the team's failure to secure a victory, Ayew, aged 33, demonstrated his influence throughout the match. He topped the statistics in several key categories, including joint-most chances created with two, most duels won with eight, and the second-highest number of successful dribbles, completing two out of two attempts.

The draw against Madagascar has left Ghana in a favourable position as they continue to lead their qualifying group. However, in order to secure their qualification for the Afcon tournament in Ivory Coast next year, Ayew and his teammates will need to avoid defeat in their final game against the Central African Republic.

Ayew's exceptional performance exemplifies his experience and commitment to the national team, as he continues to play a crucial role in Ghana's quest for success.