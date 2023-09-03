Andre Ayew in high demand as clubs in Saudi, Turkey, and MLS seek his signature

Ghana star André Ayew is a sought-after player as September begins, with interest from Turkey, Major League Soccer (MLS), and Saudi Arabia.

However, the experienced forward has his sights set on continuing his career at a club in the top five European leagues, according to inside sources.

Despite the European transfer window closing, Ayew, who is currently a free agent after a six-month stint with Nottingham Forest, remains available for clubs seeking to bolster their squads with quality signings.

The 33-year-old returned to England in February 2023 after two seasons at Al-Sadd in Qatar, featuring in 13 Premier League matches during his time with Forest.

Ayew's return to the Premier League received praise from his coach, Steve Cooper, who had previously worked with the Ghanaian at Swansea.

Cooper highlighted Ayew's exceptional qualities on and off the field, emphasising his professionalism and impact in the locker room.

"Andre was our best player at Swansea, and he had great experience, so we gave him the responsibility to be that player and that person at Forest. I leaned on him a lot. We built a good relationship," commented Cooper.

As a player with extensive international experience, Ayew could make valuable contributions to several European teams seeking last-minute reinforcements.

While offers have arrived from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and MLS, Ayew's preference is to continue his career in Europe. It is reported that he has already established contacts with certain clubs, making this opportunity an exciting prospect for the Ghanaian captain.