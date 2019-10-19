GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

André Ayew insists lack of organization the cause of football woes in Ghana since U-20 triumph

Published on: 19 October 2019
André Ayew insists lack of organization the cause of football woes in Ghana since U-20 triumph
Andre Morgan Rami Ayew of Ghana during the 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Cameroon and Ghana at the Ismailia stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on June 29,2019. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ghana captain André Ayew believes the standard of football governance in the country has fallen and needs to improve if they want to compete on the international stage. 

Ayew, who led the Black Satellites to victory against Brazil in the final in Egypt 10 years ago, reflected on the triumph after the current senior Black Stars side went through another international break without any fixtures.

"We are very disappointed because in the last two international windows we did not have any friendly games and we don't know why," the Swansea forward told BBC Sport.

"We progressed really well till 2014 when we had some little issues. From then we don't have to lie, we keep regressing.

"From 2009, if you look at what we have done, we went to the 2010 World Cup. We went to the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations we lost to Egypt in the final.

"In 2012 we went to the semi-finals, 2015 we went to the finals, 2014 we went to the World Cup so you could see there was progression.

"We were playing friendly games against big countries. We played England, Russia, big countries so that we continue progressing but since then we have lost that organisation," Ayew said.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments