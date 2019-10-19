André Ayew insists lack of organization the cause of football woes in Ghana since U-20 triumph

Ghana captain André Ayew believes the standard of football governance in the country has fallen and needs to improve if they want to compete on the international stage.

Ayew, who led the Black Satellites to victory against Brazil in the final in Egypt 10 years ago, reflected on the triumph after the current senior Black Stars side went through another international break without any fixtures.

"We are very disappointed because in the last two international windows we did not have any friendly games and we don't know why," the Swansea forward told BBC Sport.

"We progressed really well till 2014 when we had some little issues. From then we don't have to lie, we keep regressing.

"From 2009, if you look at what we have done, we went to the 2010 World Cup. We went to the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations we lost to Egypt in the final.

"In 2012 we went to the semi-finals, 2015 we went to the finals, 2014 we went to the World Cup so you could see there was progression.

"We were playing friendly games against big countries. We played England, Russia, big countries so that we continue progressing but since then we have lost that organisation," Ayew said.