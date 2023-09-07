Andre Ayew is a big influence and respectful player around the squad - Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has reiterated his rationale behind the inclusion of Andre Ayew and Edmund Addo in the squad for the upcoming match against the Central African Republic.

Both players have faced questions about their inactivity at the start of the current season, with Ayew currently without a club and Addo yet to play for his new team, Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.

Hughton defended his selections during a press conference on Wednesday, explaining that he had to consider the balance of the team, especially in light of injuries to other players. He emphasised the importance of finding the right balance of experience and stability within the squad.

"What I always have to do. I have to look at the balance of the team. I have to look at the injuries before the squad was announced and I have to get the right balance of experience. Is this the right game to bring in players that are not proven and have not been in the squad before? Yes, there can be some part of that and also there has to be a part of having some stability in the squad. So there is nobody that has the right to be in the squad because you have to earn it and that can come in different ways," Hughton said.

"For a player like Andre, who is our captain, who is a big influence and respectful player around the squad so for what he can add to the squad and Edmund Addo, for the games that he has played and also for the option that we have in central midfield. We don’t have as many options in offensive midfield as in other positions."

Black Stars need just a point from Thursday's match in Kumasi to secure qualification to next year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.